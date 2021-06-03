Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $4,226,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.47.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

