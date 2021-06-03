Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

