Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $298,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 141.83 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,936,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,166,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,394,350. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

