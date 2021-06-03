Financial Contrast: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) versus Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baozun 0 3 2 0 2.40

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Baozun has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.73 $15.87 million $0.47 93.70 Baozun $1.36 billion 2.06 $65.25 million $1.03 34.78

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.54% 8.76% 4.73%

Summary

Baozun beats Betterware de Mexico on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

