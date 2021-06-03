Financial Contrast: FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of FLEX LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FLEX LNG and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEX LNG 33.83% 7.08% 2.82% Odyssey Marine Exploration -1,180.00% N/A -148.19%

Volatility and Risk

FLEX LNG has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FLEX LNG and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEX LNG 0 1 3 0 2.75 Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLEX LNG and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEX LNG $164.46 million 4.93 $8.10 million N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration $2.04 million 41.56 -$14.81 million N/A N/A

FLEX LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Summary

FLEX LNG beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

