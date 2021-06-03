Financial Contrast: The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) versus SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

The Gabelli Equity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Gabelli Equity Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Gabelli Equity Trust and SLR Senior Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Equity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than The Gabelli Equity Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Gabelli Equity Trust and SLR Senior Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Equity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.88 $13.92 million $1.27 12.29

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Gabelli Equity Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of The Gabelli Equity Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Gabelli Equity Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Gabelli Equity Trust and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Equity Trust N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 137.41% 7.06% 2.95%

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats The Gabelli Equity Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. was formed on August 21, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

