Financial Contrast: XP (XP) vs. Its Competitors

XP (NASDAQ: XP) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare XP to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XP and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XP $1.58 billion $402.83 billion 55.56 XP Competitors $6.29 billion $12.30 billion 22.67

XP’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than XP. XP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XP and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XP 0 2 3 0 2.60 XP Competitors 489 2147 2152 70 2.37

XP presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 4.76%. Given XP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XP is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of XP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XP and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XP 29.38% 24.04% 2.58% XP Competitors 33.64% 20.12% 5.61%

Risk & Volatility

XP has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XP’s competitors have a beta of 1.69, suggesting that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XP beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About XP

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients. The company also offers XP EducaÃ§Ã£o, an online financial education portal that offers seminars, classes, and learning tools to help teach individuals on topics, such as basics of investing, techniques, and investment strategies, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, it operates XP Platform, an open product platform that provides clients to access investment products in the market, including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

