First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

