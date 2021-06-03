First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Sells $846,515.20 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claude E. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

