First Midwest Bancorp’s (FMBI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

