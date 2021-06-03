Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,459 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 3.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $166,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

