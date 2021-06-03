Fivebalance Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $72,275.81 and approximately $1,312.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.01009465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.82 or 0.09373814 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,089,969,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,170,343 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

