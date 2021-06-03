Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.38. 33,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.12. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.