Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.33. 21,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,730. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.62.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

