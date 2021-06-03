Flaharty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.