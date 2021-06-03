Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 3.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.