Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after buying an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 171,585 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 133,449 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,472,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.65. 4,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

