Fluity (FLTY) Price Hits $0.22

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $8,240.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00231532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $457.87 or 0.01186350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.56 or 1.00066304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

