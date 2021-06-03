FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

FMC stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

