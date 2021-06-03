Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on F. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

F stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,033,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

