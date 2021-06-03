Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 84.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $309.61 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

