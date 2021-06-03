Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

