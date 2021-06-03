Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

TSE:FTS opened at C$54.85 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.97.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

