ForTube (FOR) One Day Volume Tops $4.13 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $25.35 million and $4.13 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00079246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00992907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.84 or 0.10227975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052652 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.