Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,276.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 715.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $30,075,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

