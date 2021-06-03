Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.34. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 711,322 shares traded.

FMCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freddie Mac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.75.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%.

About Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.