Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of FDP stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $35,162.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,066 shares of company stock worth $1,141,255. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.