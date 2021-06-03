Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,744 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $173.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -694.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.35. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

