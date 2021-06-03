FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 151,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

