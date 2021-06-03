FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.35

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 13320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

