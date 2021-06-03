FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 5.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 98,232 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.