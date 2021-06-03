G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GFSZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

GFSZY opened at $17.12 on Monday. G4S has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

