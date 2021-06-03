Game Creek Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,085. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

