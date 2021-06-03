Game Creek Capital LP Purchases Shares of 14,550 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. salesforce.com comprises 1.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $213.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

