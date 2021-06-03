GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 6.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $237.40. Approximately 109,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,821,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.50 and a beta of -2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 915.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,054 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,429,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.