Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,000.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and last traded at GBX 1,992 ($26.03), with a volume of 7414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,994 ($26.05).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,816.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total value of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50). Insiders sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock valued at $185,196,575 over the last ninety days.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

