GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $741.44 million and a P/E ratio of -20.65.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

