Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 2.3%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 744,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi purchased 20,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

