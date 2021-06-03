Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.36 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $123,419.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.80 or 0.01026649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.22 or 0.09566316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

