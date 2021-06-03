Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Down 10.6%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)’s share price fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEGYF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

