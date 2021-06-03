General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,640,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 15,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

