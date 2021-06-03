Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NYSE GCO opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

