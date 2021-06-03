Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

GKOS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.