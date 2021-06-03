GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE:GMS opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. GMS has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

