GoChain Reaches Market Cap of $33.71 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,134,614,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,864,776 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.