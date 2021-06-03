Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 4.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.97. 44,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,005,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 57.5% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 115,201 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

