GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Given New $3.30 Price Target at Roth Capital

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $3.20 to $3.30 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Friday, April 9th.
GLDG stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.74 million and a PE ratio of -29.67.
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.
