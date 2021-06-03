GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Given New $3.30 Price Target at Roth Capital

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $3.20 to $3.30 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a report on Friday, April 9th.

GLDG stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.74 million and a PE ratio of -29.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. UBS Group AG raised its position in GoldMining by 318.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 58.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoldMining by 10.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

