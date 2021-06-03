Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,788.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $887,327. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 188,212 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.03. 867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,079. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

