Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

GBDC opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $887,327 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

