Gooch & Housego PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.70. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £338.05 million and a P/E ratio of 93.33.

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

